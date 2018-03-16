374 Helena Ct

With a rare location at the very eastern tip of Ocean Park, itself located on Kiawah's spectacularly rugged eastern edge, this large homesite of 1.27 acres (1.18 highland acres) enjoys incredible views of Penny Creek, Little Bear Island, expanses of tidal marshland, and the Island's abundant wildlife. A shared dock provides easy access to the water for kayaking and other adventures.



Graced with strands of whispering marsh grasses, quiet tidal creeks, cathedral oaks, and tranquil interior parkland, Ocean Park borders the the world-famous Ocean Course—home of the 2012 and 2021 PGA Championships—and the Atlantic Ocean. Residents enjoy easy access to Kiawah’s uninterrupted ten-mile beach via The Ocean Course clubhouse and Member-exclusive Beach Club, as well as Marsh House, the strikingly designed neighborhood gathering spot just down the lane.



A Kiawah Island Club Membership is available with this property. Club Members enjoy an inimitable lifestyle that affords them access to all of Kiawah’s world-class amenities, including championship golf, five-star dining, and endless opportunities to create lifelong memories and friendships. Find out more about the Kiawah Island Club here.

Explore Ocean Park here, including viewing a neighborhood video and site map online.