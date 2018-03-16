高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Victoria, Canada - ¥8,810,114
免费询盘

Victoria, V8P 1M4 - Canada

1297 Oakmount Rd

约¥8,810,114
原货币价格 $1,390,573
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2800
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located at the end of a picturesque cul-de-sac Brand New West Coast Contemporary Home in the heart of Maplewood. Open concept floorplan is showcased by a gorgeous kitchen w/Island, Inline Living/Dining, feature fireplace, office and a 450sq ft Master suite that leads out to your south facing backyard. Upstairs offers two more bedrooms including a 2nd Master suite, den space and a stunning 23x 17 ROOFTOP PATIO that offers all day sun exposure. Radiant heated Tile & Oak hardwood throughout, oversized windows & sliders, Heat pump and a Double garage. Located at the end of a picturesque cul-de-sac & overlooking the 3rd hole at the Cedar Hill Golf Course with easy access to parks, trails, recreation and all major amenities.

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: 383712

联系方式

分部：
Newport Realty
代理经纪:
Mike Chubey
(250)385-2033

联系方式

分部：
Newport Realty
代理经纪:
Mike Chubey
(250)385-2033

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_