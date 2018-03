房产描述

TORONTO - JUST LISTED! Amazing Opportunity To Own An Income Property W/ Approvals To Build An Additional 4,190 Sf Of Lease-Able Space. Build Out, Lease Out & Create Huge Equity For Residential Or Office! Already Approved For Student Housing & Located In The Heart Of The Ryerson University Hub. Owner Occupants Can Purchase A Property To Grow W/ Their Business.Current Building Is 2655 Sqft. But Can Be Built Out To 6845 Sf (Inclusive Of Basement) Upon Completion Of Extension.