在售 - Park City, UT, United States - ¥8,863,504
Park City, UT, 84060 - United States

1825 Three Kings Drive #503

约¥8,863,504
原货币价格 $1,399,000
详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 1678
    平方英尺

房产描述

Townhouse, Mountain Contemporary - Park City, UT Silver Star, found min-mountain, is a premier ski community in Park City. Paying homage to Park City's silver mining days by combining historic buildings with modern architects to create an engaging skin-in/ski-out village, yet complete with an outdoor plaza, lift ticket window, ski rental shop, cafe, heated pool, fitness center, heated garage and on-site shuttle service. Enjoy the convenience of a true ski village, while maintaining privacy with your own patio, ski locker and storage area. This two-bedroom townhome has a spacious family room with vaulted ceiling in the dining room, making it perfect for family and friend gatherings.

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: 11704637

联系方式

分部：
Resorts West
代理经纪:
Stacy Bauman
(435)901-4849

_