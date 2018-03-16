4269 Thornhill Crescent

房产描述

BRAND NEW home This BRAND NEW home offers 5 Bedrooms/4 Bathrooms with a LEGAL 1 Bedroom suite tucked up above the garage. Open concept main floor layout features a gourmet Kitchen w/high end S/S appliances, Quartz counters, large inline Living/Dining room and built-in cabinetry. Retreat to your oversized Master Bedroom that includes a walk-in closet with built-in's and a gorgeous 5pc Ensuite. Two additional bedrooms upstairs w/full 4pc bathroom. Wide plank H/W flooring, Heat pump, 4ft crawl space, covered patio's and an oversized 2 car garage. Located on a quiet street in the heart of Gordon Head and just minutes to Mt Doug, UVIC, local Beaches and all desired amenities. 2/5/10 HOME WARRANTY. Another quality built home by JPN Construction!