高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Victoria, Canada - ¥6,737,435
免费询盘

Victoria, V8N - Canada

4269 Thornhill Crescent

约¥6,737,435
原货币价格 $1,063,425
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2320
    平方英尺

房产描述

BRAND NEW home This BRAND NEW home offers 5 Bedrooms/4 Bathrooms with a LEGAL 1 Bedroom suite tucked up above the garage. Open concept main floor layout features a gourmet Kitchen w/high end S/S appliances, Quartz counters, large inline Living/Dining room and built-in cabinetry. Retreat to your oversized Master Bedroom that includes a walk-in closet with built-in's and a gorgeous 5pc Ensuite. Two additional bedrooms upstairs w/full 4pc bathroom. Wide plank H/W flooring, Heat pump, 4ft crawl space, covered patio's and an oversized 2 car garage. Located on a quiet street in the heart of Gordon Head and just minutes to Mt Doug, UVIC, local Beaches and all desired amenities. 2/5/10 HOME WARRANTY. Another quality built home by JPN Construction!

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: 386637

联系方式

分部：
Newport Realty
代理经纪:
Mike Chubey
(250)385-2033

联系方式

分部：
Newport Realty
代理经纪:
Mike Chubey
(250)385-2033

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_