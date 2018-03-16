高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Tucson, AZ, United States - ¥7,602,720
免费询盘

Tucson, AZ, 85739 - United States

36109 S Ocotillo Canyon Drive

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000
独立家庭住宅

房产描述

LUXURY AT ITS FINEST AT The Preserve This furnished Sonoran model is on the 8th green of the Championship Preserve Golf Course with stunning views of the Catalina Mountains. Enter this private enclave into a lush courtyard & fountain. The large great room has a custom stone fireplace with a wall of glass looking out to the custom pool, and landscaping. Gourmet kitchen is a chef's delight. High end appliances, granite counters, custom backsplash and separate butler's pantry. No detail was spared by the owners. The spacious Master Bedroom has a spectacular ensuite with a walk-through shower, separate his & her areas, a garden tub & a huge walk-in closet. The main house also has a large den with built-ins & a media room. A separate guest house adjoins the courtyard. This is a MUST SEE home! $1,200,000

上市日期: 2017年11月22日

联系方式

分部：
Long Realty Golder Ranch Office
代理经纪:
Paul Oelrich
(520)743-6262

联系方式

分部：
Long Realty Golder Ranch Office
代理经纪:
Paul Oelrich
(520)743-6262

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_