16711 County Rd 356

房产描述

EXQUISITE NORTHEAST TEXAS RANCH FOR SALE WITH ACREAGE Exquisite 572 Acre East Texas Ranch with 10,405 sq. ft. Lodge & 10,000 sq. ft. Barn! Nestled in an area of large ranches with unspoiled expanses of rolling hills, trees, & green pastures with impressive elevation changes, the locals call it "Little Italy". Prime location between Dallas & Shreveport - just 15 minutes from Tyler. Multiple springs including one that produces nearly 60 gallons/minute plus two deep water wells, each capable of producing 200+ gallons of water per minute, providing irrigation in dry seasons. Two spring-fed lakes - a gorgeous 10 acre (deep water) lake & a 3 acre lake (located close to the Lodge) - provide natural beauty & excellent fishing. A solar powered gate entry welcomes you down the tree-lined lane to Winona Lakes Lodge, with 3586 sq. ft. heated & cooled space including living w/ vaulted beamed ceiling & stone WBFP, dining, 3 bdrms, & 3 baths plus lobby/offices with add'l kitchen & bath. Opportunities are endless for this incredible, pristine property!