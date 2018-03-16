高端地产新闻
在售 - San Juan Capistrano, CA, United States - ¥12,512,810
免费询盘

San Juan Capistrano, CA, 92675 - United States

31922 Paseo Sagrado

约¥12,512,810
原货币价格 $1,975,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 5794
    平方英尺

房产描述

Custom French Mediterranean estate nestled on the hilltop Gated community of Hidden Mountain Estates situated on a private lush landscaped lot with panoramic pastoral views. Quality details throughout with hardwood flooring, crown molding, soaring ceiling, sweeping staircase, plantation shutters, custom wine room, French doors and windows. A gourmet kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances, full size SubZero refrigerator and freezer, warming drawer, dual dishwashers, granite counters and tumbled stone splash, center island and pull out drawers in all cabinets, walk in pantry, butlers pantry. The library features floor to ceiling built-in wood panels, fireplaces in the family, living and master bedroom plus all bedrooms have their own private bathroom. Convenience amenities include, central vacuum, security system, tri-zone central air conditioning, intercom system, and soft water tank Reverse Osmosis. Pool size estate lot includes built-in BBQ and eating bar, fireplace and alfresco dining areas. Over sized 3 car garage with built-in storage. Close to San Juan Hills High, Ambuehl elementary and St Margarets private pre 3-12 grades. Adjacent biking trails to downtown San Juan Cap, Dana point Harbor and Doheny beach.

上市日期: 2017年11月22日

MLS ID: OC17265077

联系方式

分部：
Regency Real Estate Brokers
代理经纪:
Robyn Robinson
(949)707-4406

