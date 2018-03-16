31922 Paseo Sagrado

房产描述

Custom French Mediterranean estate nestled on the hilltop Gated community of Hidden Mountain Estates situated on a private lush landscaped lot with panoramic pastoral views. Quality details throughout with hardwood flooring, crown molding, soaring ceiling, sweeping staircase, plantation shutters, custom wine room, French doors and windows. A gourmet kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances, full size SubZero refrigerator and freezer, warming drawer, dual dishwashers, granite counters and tumbled stone splash, center island and pull out drawers in all cabinets, walk in pantry, butlers pantry. The library features floor to ceiling built-in wood panels, fireplaces in the family, living and master bedroom plus all bedrooms have their own private bathroom. Convenience amenities include, central vacuum, security system, tri-zone central air conditioning, intercom system, and soft water tank Reverse Osmosis. Pool size estate lot includes built-in BBQ and eating bar, fireplace and alfresco dining areas. Over sized 3 car garage with built-in storage. Close to San Juan Hills High, Ambuehl elementary and St Margarets private pre 3-12 grades. Adjacent biking trails to downtown San Juan Cap, Dana point Harbor and Doheny beach.