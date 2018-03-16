31982 Monarch Crest

房产描述

Elegant Italianate Villa In Laguna Niguel Reached at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this beautiful villa graces one of only two promontory sites in The Pinnacle at Monarch. Unobstructed vistas of the Pacific and Catalina Island plus views of nearby Three Arch Bay and Salt Creek Beach. Over 7,500 sq ft, 5 bedrooms, 2 offices, 8 bathrooms, 10 car subterranean garage and a theater. Complete with elevator. Exquisite European artisanal touches, and superb stone & ironwork abound. $7,995,000 for More Photos & Details