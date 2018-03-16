高端地产新闻
在售 - Laguna Niguel, CA, United States - ¥50,653,122
免费询盘

Laguna Niguel, CA, 92677 - United States

31982 Monarch Crest

约¥50,653,122
原货币价格 $7,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (6 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 7547
    平方英尺

房产描述

Elegant Italianate Villa In Laguna Niguel Reached at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this beautiful villa graces one of only two promontory sites in The Pinnacle at Monarch. Unobstructed vistas of the Pacific and Catalina Island plus views of nearby Three Arch Bay and Salt Creek Beach. Over 7,500 sq ft, 5 bedrooms, 2 offices, 8 bathrooms, 10 car subterranean garage and a theater. Complete with elevator. Exquisite European artisanal touches, and superb stone & ironwork abound. $7,995,000 for More Photos & Details

上市日期: 2017年11月22日

MLS ID: OC17026624

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Quentin Priddy
(949)933-7281

周边设施

周边设施
