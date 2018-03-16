高端地产新闻
在售 - Calgary, Canada - ¥6,711,953
免费询盘

Calgary, T3M 0C9 - Canada

38 Auburn Sound Landing Se

约¥6,711,953
原货币价格 $1,059,403
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 1920
    平方英尺

房产描述

Unobstructed lake views $1,369,800 Auburn Bay Executive custom built bungalow with developed w/o.3 bdrms, den & 3 baths. 10ft ceilings on main & 9ft ceilings in bsmt.Gourmet kitchen .Large full length Duradek. Master bdrm with spa like 5pc ensuite. Developed w/o bsmt with family rm with built in media centre, fireplace & wet bar with wine cellar. Work out rm. 2 bdrms & 4pc bath.Spectacular landscaped bkyd with covered patio, outdoor kitchen, built in BBQ & dock to sandy beach.Triple attached garage.

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: C4145325

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX Len T. Wong & Associates
代理经纪:
Len Wong
(403)287-4888

周边设施

周边设施
