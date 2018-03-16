38 Auburn Sound Landing Se

房产描述

Unobstructed lake views $1,369,800 Auburn Bay Executive custom built bungalow with developed w/o.3 bdrms, den & 3 baths. 10ft ceilings on main & 9ft ceilings in bsmt.Gourmet kitchen .Large full length Duradek. Master bdrm with spa like 5pc ensuite. Developed w/o bsmt with family rm with built in media centre, fireplace & wet bar with wine cellar. Work out rm. 2 bdrms & 4pc bath.Spectacular landscaped bkyd with covered patio, outdoor kitchen, built in BBQ & dock to sandy beach.Triple attached garage.