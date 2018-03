房产描述

Bi-Level, Farm and Ranch - Fort Lupton, CO 46 Acre farm with an active hemp lease through December. Huge potential for this beautiful property! The property features a 3 bed 2 bath home with wood floors throughout. There are several out buildings located on the property and the home is surrounded by mature trees. There are 11 shares of Slate Ditch water available. If you're looking for an opportunity, here it is!