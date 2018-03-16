高端地产新闻
在售 - Wheatland, WY, United States - ¥7,431,658
免费询盘

Wheatland, WY, 82201 - United States

Dwyer Pivots Badger Road Badger Road

约¥7,431,658
原货币价格 $1,173,000
土地

详情

  • 454.0
    英亩

房产描述

Dwyer Pivots There are two Lockwood low-pressure center pivots on private wells that irrigate approximately 305 acres. The wells produce 825 to 850 GPM. The property has electricity and two wells. There is a submersible well on the west pivot that provides stock water. The property is fenced with four-wire barbed wire. There are no improvements other than electrical service, livestock water and irrigation wells. In order to have a correct legal description as well as the correct number of acres for the subject property, Seller agrees to have a survey completed no later than March 1, 2018. Price: $1,173,000
Contact Scott Leach at (307) 331-9095 for more details.

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: DWYER PIVOTS

联系方式

分部：
Clark & Associates Land Brokers, LLC
代理经纪:
Scott Leach
(307)331-9095

