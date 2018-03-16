高端地产新闻
在售 - York, ME, United States - ¥9,186,620
免费询盘

York, ME, 03909 - United States

5 Udell Park

约¥9,186,620
原货币价格 $1,450,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4627
    平方英尺 (0.77 英亩)

房产描述

Single Family - York, ME Steps from the ocean, this shingle-style stunner has everything you could want for year-round living and entertaining. Set in coveted Udell Park with its cobblestone roadway reminiscent of a bygone era. Enjoy the heated in-ground pool and hot tub in your expansive yet private backyard. Host large gatherings in the open kitchen and living spaces that naturally flow to the pool area. Numerous updates including new bath, built-ins and much more. For showings or questions call Williams Realty Partners 207.351.8188

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: 1332398

联系方式

分部：
Williams Realty Partners of KW Coastal Realty
代理经纪:
Troy Williams
(207)351-8188

