11-4039 Old Volcano Rd

Residential, Double Wall,Wood Frame - VOLCANO, HI Unmatched in History and Uniqueness

The Historical Kennedy Estate named Bide-A-Wee which means to stay awhile!

The Historical C.C. Kennedy Estate is a 13.608 acre gated property located right in Volcano Village on the east side of The Big Island of Hawaii. It is approx. 27 miles from Hilo town and the airport at a cool 3,800 foot elevation. Private setting on over 13 acres with development potential such as Bed and Breakfast, a day care facility and many other options is near the World Heritage Site of Hawaii Volcano National Park. . The fully renovated and preserved home consists of approx.1,965 sq.ft. of living area along with a cute fully furnished turnkey guest house and an art studio building which could be used for a variety of things. From Historical 2 stall stable w/ storage.

This historical Volcano property built in the early 1900's by Charles Clark Kennedy , one of Hilos leading business men ,was his summer home to escape the hot Hilo temperatures and to entertain important Government and Business Leaders Including U.S. Senators . It is still being preserved with much of the Kennedy heirlooms and antiques which are all included with the sale of the home.