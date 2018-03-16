高端地产新闻
在售 - Volcano, HI, United States - ¥12,664,864
Volcano, HI, 96785 - United States

11-4039 Old Volcano Rd

约¥12,664,864
原货币价格 $1,999,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1965
    平方英尺 (13.61 英亩)

房产描述

Residential, Double Wall,Wood Frame - VOLCANO, HI Unmatched in History and Uniqueness
The Historical Kennedy Estate named Bide-A-Wee which means to stay awhile!
The Historical C.C. Kennedy Estate is a 13.608 acre gated property located right in Volcano Village on the east side of The Big Island of Hawaii. It is approx. 27 miles from Hilo town and the airport at a cool 3,800 foot elevation. Private setting on over 13 acres with development potential such as Bed and Breakfast, a day care facility and many other options is near the World Heritage Site of Hawaii Volcano National Park. . The fully renovated and preserved home consists of approx.1,965 sq.ft. of living area along with a cute fully furnished turnkey guest house and an art studio building which could be used for a variety of things. From Historical 2 stall stable w/ storage.
This historical Volcano property built in the early 1900's by Charles Clark Kennedy , one of Hilos leading business men ,was his summer home to escape the hot Hilo temperatures and to entertain important Government and Business Leaders Including U.S. Senators . It is still being preserved with much of the Kennedy heirlooms and antiques which are all included with the sale of the home.

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: 612371

分部：
MacArthur Sotheby's International Realty, Kamuela
代理经纪:
Cindy Griffey, R(S)
(808)937-3370

联系方式

_