房产描述

25 Cedar View Drive, Whitemarsh Island, Savannah 5BD/6BA - 5,082 SqFt. Stunning 5 bedroom, 6 and a half bath home on deep water with dock near the Yacht Club in prestigious Commodore Point West. Waterfront access with a covered dock and floating dock with beautiful views on Longfield Creek. All brick, custom home built in 2007. Wonderful entertaining space with formal living room and formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen with keeping room and huge picture windows looking out over the marsh. Custom cabinetry and excellent storage. Luxurious master suite on the main level with a spa-inspired master bath. Three upstairs guest bedrooms with large additional den. Great living space with two offices, a spacious bonus room, downstairs guest room, extra storage, and a mud room. The screened-in back porch looks out over the large 1+ acre lot, with excellent green space and a breathtaking marsh landscape. A picture perfect Island home! for more information Offered at: $1,400,000 Jessica Kelly, 912-441-9101 (c) - jessica.kelly@evusa.com - www.jessicakelly.evusa.com - Engel & V lkers Savannah