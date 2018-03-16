高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Tybee Island, GA, United States - ¥7,469,672
免费询盘

Tybee Island, GA, 31328 - United States

5 6th Terrace

约¥7,469,672
原货币价格 $1,179,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3890
    平方英尺 (0.15 英亩)

房产描述

Stick Built , Traditional - Tybee Island, GA Tybee Island Perfection! Fabulous custom built home has all the coastal charm boasting a large wrap around porch, front porch and balconies. Home was designed by Hansen Architects. This exquisite open floor plan offers an impressively beautiful living room, fireplace, study, chefs kitchen with a 6 burner gas range, double oven, sub zero refrigerator, ice maker and island with garden sink. The master suite is accented with a gorgeous fireplace, private office, walk in closet, built ins and balcony to enjoy the ocean. The elegant master bath has heated floors, a jetted tub, separate shower with seating and double vanities. An elevator, six car garage, drive thru carport and beach access complete this amazing home. Magnificent appointments throughout with stunning beach views.

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: 181441

联系方式

分部：
Engel & Volkers
代理经纪:
Donna Davis
(912)398-1278

联系方式

分部：
Engel & Volkers
代理经纪:
Donna Davis
(912)398-1278

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_