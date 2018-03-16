高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Wailea, HI, United States - ¥12,512,810
免费询盘

Wailea, HI, 96753 - United States

388 Pualoa Nani Pl.

约¥12,512,810
原货币价格 $1,975,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4348
    平方英尺

房产描述

Spacious Wailea Home! This spacious 4,348 square foot Wailea home offers you comfort and seclusion. Access this beautiful home via a long private driveway. The main home consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 baths, gym and gourmet kitchen with chef gas cooktop, two dishwashers, wet bar, two pantries, beverage refrigerator as well as large refrigerator/freezer. The main living room overlooks the pool and gardens. The three main bedrooms are upstairs along with a sitting room. Two bedrooms share the same bath with double sinks and has lanai access. The master site is located on the other wing with a beautiful master bath and private ocean view lanai. Downstairs is an attached guest suite with an additional living room with access to the additional bedroom and bath. This large suite has a separate entrance and is perfect for in-laws, nanny, caretaker or guests. Travertine and wood floors and many other additional amenities make this the perfect property for someone looking for space and privacy.

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: 376405

联系方式

分部：
Maui Luxury Real Estate, LLC
代理经纪:
Hansen Ohana
(800)291-5535

联系方式

分部：
Maui Luxury Real Estate, LLC
代理经纪:
Hansen Ohana
(800)291-5535

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_