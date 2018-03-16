388 Pualoa Nani Pl.

房产描述

Spacious Wailea Home! This spacious 4,348 square foot Wailea home offers you comfort and seclusion. Access this beautiful home via a long private driveway. The main home consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 baths, gym and gourmet kitchen with chef gas cooktop, two dishwashers, wet bar, two pantries, beverage refrigerator as well as large refrigerator/freezer. The main living room overlooks the pool and gardens. The three main bedrooms are upstairs along with a sitting room. Two bedrooms share the same bath with double sinks and has lanai access. The master site is located on the other wing with a beautiful master bath and private ocean view lanai. Downstairs is an attached guest suite with an additional living room with access to the additional bedroom and bath. This large suite has a separate entrance and is perfect for in-laws, nanny, caretaker or guests. Travertine and wood floors and many other additional amenities make this the perfect property for someone looking for space and privacy.