高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - San Clemente, CA, United States - ¥16,440,882
免费询盘

San Clemente, CA, 92672 - United States

1712 S Ola Vista

约¥16,440,882
原货币价格 $2,595,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2700
    平方英尺

房产描述

A one of a kind gem in the charming town of San Clemente, this ranch style house with desirable mid century flair checks every box: walking distance to favorite local beaches, Riviera and Lost Winds, large lot just under one acre, beautiful space to entertain guests and family, and prime location in the coveted Southwest SC neighborhood with easy access to downtown, freeways, Trestles, schools, and more. The lush greenery greets you as you turn down the long driveway and continues throughout the entire property. The main house features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a remodeled Kitchen, Living Room with gorgeous post and beam ceilings, and Dining Room. With lots of windows and skylights, the house is full of natural light and salty ocean breezes. The guest house next door is complete with a private entrance, parking spot, full Kitchen, bathroom, and outdoor laundry making it a perfect mother in law quarters, rental, or simply a sweet place for guests to stay. Step outside onto the beautiful back patio that is serene and private with trees all around and sounds of birds and nature. The property is nothing short of breathtaking and will far exceed your expectations of a beach house.

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: OC17255634

联系方式

分部：
Century 21 Award
代理经纪:
Gary Ward
(949)355-4426

联系方式

分部：
Century 21 Award
代理经纪:
Gary Ward
(949)355-4426

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_