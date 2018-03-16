1712 S Ola Vista

房产描述

A one of a kind gem in the charming town of San Clemente, this ranch style house with desirable mid century flair checks every box: walking distance to favorite local beaches, Riviera and Lost Winds, large lot just under one acre, beautiful space to entertain guests and family, and prime location in the coveted Southwest SC neighborhood with easy access to downtown, freeways, Trestles, schools, and more. The lush greenery greets you as you turn down the long driveway and continues throughout the entire property. The main house features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a remodeled Kitchen, Living Room with gorgeous post and beam ceilings, and Dining Room. With lots of windows and skylights, the house is full of natural light and salty ocean breezes. The guest house next door is complete with a private entrance, parking spot, full Kitchen, bathroom, and outdoor laundry making it a perfect mother in law quarters, rental, or simply a sweet place for guests to stay. Step outside onto the beautiful back patio that is serene and private with trees all around and sounds of birds and nature. The property is nothing short of breathtaking and will far exceed your expectations of a beach house.