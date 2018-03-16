高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Newport Coast, CA, United States - ¥63,324,322
免费询盘

Newport Coast, CA, 92657 - United States

35 Tide Watch

约¥63,324,322
原货币价格 $9,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6832
    平方英尺

房产描述

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 5 br, 6.5 ba ocean view estate set in the prestigious gated enclave of Crystal Cove. The design is a departure from the conventional Newport Coast residence with vibrant designer finishes, rich textures, and artful wall coverings. Nearly every room of the home opens to a patio, terrace, or balcony fostering the indoor-outdoor lifestyle and cool ocean breezes throughout. Exquisite interiors include a first floor ensuite, office, formal living and dining areas, and a family/ media room that opens to the sun room embellished with Bisazza tiling and copper-framed windows and doors. The backyard delivers a swanky setting for entertaining with an outdoor lounge area, fireplace, BBQ, putting green, full bath, and spectacular 360-degree infinity edge pool/spa with tree island for water on water views. Host to an oversized island, professional grade appliances, and separate utility room, the kitchen completes the first level. The upper level is equally impressive encompassing a sitting room with lavish fabric draping, a living area, and 3 secondary ensuite bedrooms. A master suite of the highest caliber showcases a circular reading alcove with fireplace, private ocean view terrace, dual walk-in closets, and soaking tub. Additional highlights of the estate include a meditation citrus grove, calacatta gold marble floors, an audio system in the main living areas and backyard, and access Crystal Cove resident amenities.

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: NP17232691

联系方式

分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Newport Beach
代理经纪:
Tim Smith Group
(949)717-4711

联系方式

分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Newport Beach
代理经纪:
Tim Smith Group
(949)717-4711

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_