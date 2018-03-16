30632 Hilltop Way

房产描述

A blend of natural finishes and stunning architectural elements work in perfect harmony with the mountain, treetop, and valley panoramas that surround this impeccable, private estate. Encompassing 5 bedrooms, including an expansive guest level, this grand residence is appropriately introduced with a dramatic formal foyer crowned by peaked, wood beamed ceilings and great room featuring a statement, two-story rock fireplace. A custom-built chef's kitchen with professional grade appliances and solid wood cabinets serves as the heart of the home and is thoughtfully positioned to marry the great room and adjacent sun room to create a single, flowing space for entertaining and everyday livability. The sun room with its skylights, all-around windows, and access to the expansive back deck with bbq, is poised to capture the surrounding views and foster indoor-outdoor living. An office, loft space, and 4 bedrooms including a sumptuous master suite with fireplace, jetted tub, dual vanities, and dual water closets complete the primary level; while, a lower guest level, accessed by elevator or private entrance, offers its own living room, kitchenette, gym, bedroom, and bathroom. A large lawn, playhouse, 3-car garage, an additional appx 653 sq. ft. of storage space, and a gated driveway are additional highlights of this one-of-a-kind estate. Set in a serene community, yet convenient to Ortega Hwy, St. Margaret's, and St. Junipero Serra, this sanctuary is everything you've waited for.