新建楼盘
在售 - San Juan Capistrano, CA, United States - ¥17,422,900
San Juan Capistrano, CA, 92675 - United States

30632 Hilltop Way

约¥17,422,900
原货币价格 $2,750,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 5828
    平方英尺

房产描述

A blend of natural finishes and stunning architectural elements work in perfect harmony with the mountain, treetop, and valley panoramas that surround this impeccable, private estate. Encompassing 5 bedrooms, including an expansive guest level, this grand residence is appropriately introduced with a dramatic formal foyer crowned by peaked, wood beamed ceilings and great room featuring a statement, two-story rock fireplace. A custom-built chef's kitchen with professional grade appliances and solid wood cabinets serves as the heart of the home and is thoughtfully positioned to marry the great room and adjacent sun room to create a single, flowing space for entertaining and everyday livability. The sun room with its skylights, all-around windows, and access to the expansive back deck with bbq, is poised to capture the surrounding views and foster indoor-outdoor living. An office, loft space, and 4 bedrooms including a sumptuous master suite with fireplace, jetted tub, dual vanities, and dual water closets complete the primary level; while, a lower guest level, accessed by elevator or private entrance, offers its own living room, kitchenette, gym, bedroom, and bathroom. A large lawn, playhouse, 3-car garage, an additional appx 653 sq. ft. of storage space, and a gated driveway are additional highlights of this one-of-a-kind estate. Set in a serene community, yet convenient to Ortega Hwy, St. Margaret's, and St. Junipero Serra, this sanctuary is everything you've waited for.

上市日期: 2017年11月6日

MLS ID: NP17247615

联系方式

分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Newport Beach
代理经纪:
Tim Smith Group
(949)717-4711

