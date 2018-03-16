高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Timnath, CO, United States - ¥8,077,890
免费询盘

Timnath, CO, 80547 - United States

3756 Valley Crest Dr

约¥8,077,890
原货币价格 $1,275,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (2 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 5744
    平方英尺 (0.4 英亩)

房产描述

Residential-Detached, 1 Story/Ranch - Timnath, CO A spectacular ranch w/ unobstructed lake, mountain and golf course views awaits you on a prime, oversized lot. Step out of your kitchen and master bedroom onto a covered deck and cozy up to the fire place. Open floor plan and expansive windows offer tons of natural light. 100% main floor living w/ second guest suite, office, and formal dining. Beautiful hickory wood floors w/ ebonizing, 8' solid doors, gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances, exposed wood beams, multiple fire places w/walkout basement.

上市日期: 2017年11月3日

MLS ID: 836095

联系方式

分部：
C3 Real Estate Solutions
代理经纪:
Jesse Laner
(970)672-7212

联系方式

分部：
C3 Real Estate Solutions
代理经纪:
Jesse Laner
(970)672-7212

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_