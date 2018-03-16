3756 Valley Crest Dr

房产描述

Residential-Detached, 1 Story/Ranch - Timnath, CO A spectacular ranch w/ unobstructed lake, mountain and golf course views awaits you on a prime, oversized lot. Step out of your kitchen and master bedroom onto a covered deck and cozy up to the fire place. Open floor plan and expansive windows offer tons of natural light. 100% main floor living w/ second guest suite, office, and formal dining. Beautiful hickory wood floors w/ ebonizing, 8' solid doors, gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances, exposed wood beams, multiple fire places w/walkout basement.