5410 Monterrey Club Court

房产描述

Single Family Home, Custom,Other - WINDERMERE, FL PARADISE! This stunning and peaceful Isleworth estate has it all. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac that offers breathtaking views of Hourglass Pond from all main rooms. As you step into the living room your eyes are drawn to the dazzling views of the water and golf course. Six spacious bedroom suites and a half bath. Perfect for entertaining! Outdoor areas equipped with an outstanding summer kitchen, oversized pool, a state-of-the-art synthetic soccer field, a spacious upper deck, all harmonized with sensational views of the pond, golf course, and spectacular sunsets. The lower-level is fun, fun, fun. It includes a billiard room, a kitchenette, a TV room, guest quarters, a full pool bath, and a laundry room.