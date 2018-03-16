高端地产新闻
在售 - Windermere, FL, United States - ¥24,075,280
Windermere, FL, 34786 - United States

5410 Monterrey Club Court

约¥24,075,280
原货币价格 $3,800,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7.5
    浴室 (7 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6325
    平方英尺 (0.7 英亩)

房产描述

Single Family Home, Custom,Other - WINDERMERE, FL PARADISE! This stunning and peaceful Isleworth estate has it all. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac that offers breathtaking views of Hourglass Pond from all main rooms. As you step into the living room your eyes are drawn to the dazzling views of the water and golf course. Six spacious bedroom suites and a half bath. Perfect for entertaining! Outdoor areas equipped with an outstanding summer kitchen, oversized pool, a state-of-the-art synthetic soccer field, a spacious upper deck, all harmonized with sensational views of the pond, golf course, and spectacular sunsets. The lower-level is fun, fun, fun. It includes a billiard room, a kitchenette, a TV room, guest quarters, a full pool bath, and a laundry room.

上市日期: 2017年11月1日

MLS ID: O5544457

联系方式

分部：
Florida Connexion Properties, Inc
代理经纪:
Luis Martins
(321)297-7037

周边设施

周边设施
