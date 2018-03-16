高端地产新闻
在售 - Hudson, CO, United States - ¥8,394,670
免费询盘

Hudson, CO, 80642 - United States

4402 County Road 49

约¥8,394,670
原货币价格 $1,325,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (2 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 4899
    平方英尺 (40.0 英亩)

房产描述

Residential-Detached, 2 Story - Hudson, CO WOW!! Stunning CUSTOM home 5 bd 4 ba 40 fenced acres great views, pond, barn, tack room, feed room, custom stalls, wash rack, shop, multiple sheds, pipe 150 X 300 arena, pipe runs, multiple turnouts, pastures Home features spacious kitchen custom cabinetry open living leather tile fireplace large windows dining rm and formal living area w/ fireplace, Grand staircase with water feature, amazing laundry and wet bar, luxury master and master bath fireplace, deck, loft, finished basement w bar

上市日期: 2017年10月27日

MLS ID: 835713

联系方式

分部：
Orr Land Company
代理经纪:
Tammy Ellerman
(970)539-8778

联系方式

分部：
Orr Land Company
代理经纪:
Tammy Ellerman
(970)539-8778

