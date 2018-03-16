高端地产新闻
在售 - Laguna Niguel, CA, United States - ¥10,130,624
Laguna Niguel, CA, 92677 - United States

28961 Drakes Bay

约¥10,130,624
原货币价格 $1,599,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3650
    平方英尺

房产描述

Remodeled estate with attention to detail in the prestigous guard gated community of Hillcrest Estates. This meticulous home offers 5 bed, 4 bath with spacious loft, a main floor bedroom plus an oversized office off the master suite. Entertain in the stunning kitchen with top of the line appliances and massive island. Enjoy the entertainers paradise in this lush and private backyard featuring an expansive covered patio with ceiling fans, large outdoor kitchen area, fruit trees plus a sparkling pool and spa with waterfall. Complete with owned Solar System and Electric Vehicle Charger the ammenities in this home are a must see!

上市日期: 2017年10月27日

MLS ID: OC17243135

联系方式

分部：
Bennion Deville Homes - Laguna Niguel
代理经纪:
Pam Spadafore & Associates
(949)280-1558

周边设施

周边设施
