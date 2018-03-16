高端地产新闻
在售 - Millarville, Canada - ¥6,614,936
Millarville, T0L 1K0 - Canada

242211 1280 Dr West

约¥6,614,936
原货币价格 $1,044,090
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2389
    平方英尺 (17.74 英亩)

房产描述

Exceptional Walkout Bungalow $1,350,000 Millarville 2389 sq ft of developed space,nestled on 17+ acres of lush greenery. A gourmet kitchen with s/s appliances, granite, a butler's pantry & a year round greenhouse. Master suite offers a huge walk in closet and a luxurious ensuite. Walkout level has 2 bedrms, a family rm, kitchen, dining area & a wine cellar. Radiant flr heating system. Exterior features spectacular driveway,4 car garage and a Quonset. Immaculate home,short drive into town & minutes from a provincial park.

上市日期: 2017年10月25日

MLS ID: C4142301

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX Len T. Wong & Associates
代理经纪:
Len Wong
(403)287-4888

周边设施

