242211 1280 Dr West

房产描述

Exceptional Walkout Bungalow $1,350,000 Millarville 2389 sq ft of developed space,nestled on 17+ acres of lush greenery. A gourmet kitchen with s/s appliances, granite, a butler's pantry & a year round greenhouse. Master suite offers a huge walk in closet and a luxurious ensuite. Walkout level has 2 bedrms, a family rm, kitchen, dining area & a wine cellar. Radiant flr heating system. Exterior features spectacular driveway,4 car garage and a Quonset. Immaculate home,short drive into town & minutes from a provincial park.