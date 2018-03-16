高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Paso Robles, CA, United States - ¥11,404,080
免费询盘

Paso Robles, CA, 93446 - United States

9876 S Shore Drive

约¥11,404,080
原货币价格 $1,800,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3553
    平方英尺 (112.0 英亩)

房产描述

Unique French Country estate on 112 acres in Rancho Del Lago with 800 ft of lake frontage. 3553 sq. ft with 2 bedrooms + a bunk room and 2 1/2 baths. The Master Suite is a real suite!! The kitchen is large with beautiful views. There is a huge party patio and deck with views of the lake and surrounding property. Below the "Party Patio" is a large garage/workshop. It is complete with a kitchen and fireplace. There are secret garden sitting areas all around the house. Includes a barn, aviary, pond and area fenced for horses. This is a must to see if you are looking for a beautiful lake home with privacy and solitude.

上市日期: 2017年10月26日

MLS ID: NS17243153

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Hallmark Realty
代理经纪:
Vickie Mullins
(805)674-2063

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Hallmark Realty
代理经纪:
Vickie Mullins
(805)674-2063

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_