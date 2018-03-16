9876 S Shore Drive

房产描述

Unique French Country estate on 112 acres in Rancho Del Lago with 800 ft of lake frontage. 3553 sq. ft with 2 bedrooms + a bunk room and 2 1/2 baths. The Master Suite is a real suite!! The kitchen is large with beautiful views. There is a huge party patio and deck with views of the lake and surrounding property. Below the "Party Patio" is a large garage/workshop. It is complete with a kitchen and fireplace. There are secret garden sitting areas all around the house. Includes a barn, aviary, pond and area fenced for horses. This is a must to see if you are looking for a beautiful lake home with privacy and solitude.