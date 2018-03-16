高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Grantville, PA, United States - ¥7,602,720
免费询盘

Grantville, PA, 17028 - United States

150 Brooksmill Road

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3891
    平方英尺

房产描述

Single Family Residence, Traditional - GRANTVILLE, PA Relaxing rustic look and feel with all the upgrades. Sprawling eat-in kitchen, custom cabinets, massive island, high end appliances, continuous granite counters and hardwood floors. Open feel, abundant natural light, gorgeous wood doors, cathedral ceiling family room w stone fireplace and reclaimed wood mantle. Paver front porch and rear patio. Huge fenced in yard w landscaped saltwater pool, hot tub. Home wired for high end security, speakers, smart controls. 6 Stall barn, 3 run-in sheds 5 fenced pastures on almost 70 acres!

上市日期: 2017年10月25日

MLS ID: 1001666795

联系方式

分部：
RSR Realtors, LLC
代理经纪:
Mike DeRemer
(717)580-2097

联系方式

分部：
RSR Realtors, LLC
代理经纪:
Mike DeRemer
(717)580-2097

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_