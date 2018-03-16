高端地产新闻
在售 - Harrisburg, PA, United States - ¥11,844,404
Harrisburg, PA, 17112 - United States

1383 Av Acri Road

约¥11,844,404
原货币价格 $1,869,500
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (3 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 6928
    平方英尺 (40.0 英亩)

房产描述

Single Family Residence - HARRISBURG, PA This gorgeous 6,900 square foot stone home built by Don Wayne Klinger is set on 40 acres and gives the owner privacy, amazing 360-degree views of nature, playful wildlife, sunsets, Blue Mountains, and woods. As you pull in the driveway, you will immediately exhale the stresses of the day. The home is graced with 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, an oversize custom kitchen, and 4 relaxing fireplaces - one on the screened porch with a built-in kitchen and barbeque, making it a 3-season retreat overlooking a tranquil waterfall and koi pond. A hot tub encourages even further relaxation. The stacked stone walls inside are adorned with dramatic arched windows and doorways, plank cherry floors, and 20' ceilings. A full bar in the great room, wine cellar, 4-car garage, and other amenities make this home a one-of-a-kind estate.

上市日期: 2017年10月25日

MLS ID: 1002667421

联系方式

分部：
Lusk & Associates Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
ANNE LUSK
(717)291-9101

