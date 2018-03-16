高端地产新闻
在售 - Templeton, CA, United States - ¥8,204,602
免费询盘

Templeton, CA, 93465 - United States

4930 Santa Rita Ranch Road

约¥8,204,602
原货币价格 $1,295,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3227
    平方英尺 (22.0 英亩)

房产描述

Welcome to the gated community of Santa Rita Rancho! Conveniently located on the west side of Templeton, this 22+/- acre parcel is perfect for anyone looking for endless views, bountiful oaks and a spacious ranch home! Sitting pretty in the coveted banana belt, this neighborhood enjoys temperatures that are often 10-15 degrees cooler in the summertime. Santa Rita Ranchos is just 10 minutes from Trader Joe's, restaurants and Templeton schools. Go west and it's an easy drive to the coast. Explore the 3,227 sf home with open floor plan including 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths The master suite has double sinks, and a jetted spa tub with a view! The spacious living room with its inviting fireplace and built-in cabinets flows into the kitchen and on to the family room with another fireplace and wet bar. Expansive windows show off the truly magnificent views from almost every room in the house. In addition a separate guest quarters features a bedroom and a bath with its own attached garage! A delightful patio overlooks the park-like backyard which extends to acres of rolling pasture completed with a run in animal shelter and attached hay storage. Perfect for horses or other livestock. Romantic swings hang from the commanding oaks in the yard adding to the picturesque view. The 6 garage spaces plus workshop are perfect for the car enthusiast, hobbies for storing the toys. Come visit this stunning property and see all that it has to offer

上市日期: 2017年10月21日

MLS ID: NS17234698

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate
代理经纪:
Rick Ewens & Lindsey Hartzell Team
(805)550-9753

