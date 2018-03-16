1906 Santiago Drive

房产描述

Spectacular city light and back bay views set the stage for this stylish residence located on a desirable interior street in Dover Shores. Custom paneled French doors open to reveal a grand foyer with two-story ceilings, and a winding staircase lends an air of grandeur to this luxe home. Fine attention to detail is immediately evident with sophisticated living spaces accentuated by hardwood flooring, stacked stone details, wainscoting, and crown molding throughout. Formal yet intimate sitting and dining rooms and an additional spacious living room with brass-railed bar also grace the first floor. The gourmet kitchen is fitted with professional grade appliances, beautifully distressed custom cabinets, center island with breakfast bar, and large windows overlooking the backyard. This turn-key property also features an oversized master suite with gorgeous views from a private balcony, separate sitting area, luxurious master bath with oversized shower and soaking tub, and enviable walk-in closet. A backyard, perfect for entertaining, emanates a wow' factor with its stunning views, spa, infinity-edge pool with waterfall feature and bridge to covered gazebo, built-in bbq/kitchen area, full audio and tv, putting green, and sunken seating area with fireplace. Additional highlights include zoned A/C, a 3-car garage with work benches, and a location close to 3 private community beaches, parks, and more.