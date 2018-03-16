高端地产新闻
在售 - Buffalo, WY, United States - ¥7,602,720
Buffalo, WY, 82834 - United States

25 Burger Lane

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 12000
    平方英尺 (15.0 英亩)

房产描述

RANCH RETREAT! Gorgeous custom built 4-5 bedroom, 3+ bath home w/ approximately 12,000 sq. ft. of living space. Gourmet kitchen w/ hickory wood cabinets, granite counter tops. Living room w/ gas rock fireplace & indoor heated swimming pool. Large master bedroom suite w/ master bath, walk in closet & gas fireplace. Separate entrance guest suite w/ its own kitchen & laundry area. 800 sq.ft. shop, root cellar, apple orchard, auto sprinkler, 2 ponds stocked w/fish all on 15.74 acres. Artesian well. Secluded!

上市日期: 2017年10月16日

MLS ID: 20176343

联系方式

分部：
Buffalo Realty
代理经纪:
Cristy Kinghorn
(307)684-9531

周边设施

_