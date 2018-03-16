高端地产新闻
在售 - Lake Arrowhead, CA, United States - ¥87,114,500
Lake Arrowhead, CA, 92352 - United States

27417 North Bay Road

约¥87,114,500
原货币价格 $13,750,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 8.5
    浴室 (7 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 17088
    平方英尺 (1.09 英亩)

房产描述

Custom, Single Family - Lake Arrowhead, CA The Ultimate Family Manor or Corporate Retreat. Set on 3 lakefront lots, this extraordinary gated Estate comes fully furnished and includes a grand 2-story Living Room overlooking the lake, handsome oval-shaped Library, Pub area, Dining Room fit for royalty, huge Game Room with soda fountain, comfortable Family Room, Gourmet Kitchen that would delight the finest of chefs, Wine Cellar, and a magnificent Master Suite. There are 7 family or guest bedrooms including a 2 bedroom attached Guest or Staff Apartment. Elevator to all floors. 7 car garage. The beautifully landscaped grounds lead to a lakeside patio and double dock. An exceptional one-of-a-kind property for those who expect only the finest!

上市日期: 2017年10月16日

MLS ID: 2171894

联系方式

分部：
Coldwell Banker Sky Ridge Realty
代理经纪:
Vicki Smith
(909)499-9639

