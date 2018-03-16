27417 North Bay Road

房产描述

Custom, Single Family - Lake Arrowhead, CA The Ultimate Family Manor or Corporate Retreat. Set on 3 lakefront lots, this extraordinary gated Estate comes fully furnished and includes a grand 2-story Living Room overlooking the lake, handsome oval-shaped Library, Pub area, Dining Room fit for royalty, huge Game Room with soda fountain, comfortable Family Room, Gourmet Kitchen that would delight the finest of chefs, Wine Cellar, and a magnificent Master Suite. There are 7 family or guest bedrooms including a 2 bedroom attached Guest or Staff Apartment. Elevator to all floors. 7 car garage. The beautifully landscaped grounds lead to a lakeside patio and double dock. An exceptional one-of-a-kind property for those who expect only the finest!