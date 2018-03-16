高端地产新闻
在售 - San Clemente, CA, United States - ¥8,483,368
San Clemente, CA, 92673 - United States

2228 Calle Opalo

约¥8,483,368
原货币价格 $1,339,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2864
    平方英尺

房产描述

UNOBSTRUCTED BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC 180 degree sit down Views on both levels! AMAZING & STUNNING views of the Blue Pacific Ocean, Catalina Island, San Clemente Island, Dana Point Harbor & breathtaking Sunsets. Relaxing views include from the custom & Luxurious Master Bath with a 2 person heated Spa tub! It doesn't get any better! The Best Views, Quietest & Peaceful cul-de-sac Location available in elite, 24 hr Gate-Guarded community. Spacious, open & airy feeling on both levels in this popular floor plan include;4 bd, 3 full ba (1 main floor bd & full bath) (1 bd converted to office w/desk, cabinets & bookcase) approx. 2864 sq ft. 3 car Gar. w/ custom cabinets & epoxy floorOversized Master Bd Suite w/Retreat, vaulted ceilings, marble fireplace & sit down Panoramic ocean views. 2 huge walk in closets w/custom shelving. Tropical Ceiling fan & custom art lighting.Family room, Kitchen, MB, main floor bd w/sit down Panoramic ocean views, surround sound, Custom recessed & art lighting throughout,3 marble fireplaces, Plantation Shutters, Imported Italian chandeliers in entry & dining area.Granite counter tops & Gourmet Kitchen, new double oven, gas range, dishwasher,Dual AC & forced air heaters for downstairs & upstairs. Upstairs temperature is remote controlled. Crown molding & vinyl windows throughout. Entire downstairs is Italian travertine stone floors. Custom doggie door. Walk to schools & Shopping.Appraised at $1,390,000. Exchange, creative ideas

上市日期: 2017年10月9日

MLS ID: OC17226878

联系方式

分部：
Catherine Robinson - Real Estate Strategist
代理经纪:
Catherine Robinson
(949)637-2924

