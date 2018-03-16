高端地产新闻
在售 - Dana Pt, CA, United States - ¥79,188,664
免费询盘

Dana Pt, CA, 92629 - United States

41 Strand Beach Drive

约¥79,188,664
原货币价格 $12,499,000
土地

房产描述

One of the last remaining front row lots situated in the exclusive gated community of The Strand at Headlands, this 10,200+ sq. ft. parcel presents a rare opportunity to build at the sand's edge for luxurious coastal living. Set against a backdrop of unobstructed coastline, ocean, Catalina, and sunset views, this site provides the ideal setting for future soirees or casual backyard barbecues alike. Not only does this property come equipped with retaining walls on both sides allowing for a future basement level, it also enjoys direct beach access and designated beach-toy storage. Every blissful day can be enjoyed at your own private paradise or utilizing The Strand's many amenities including its lavish beach club with resort-like pool, fitness center, private lockers and world-class dining. Secured with 24-hour security and consisting of only 118 custom homesites throughout the development, this private and prestigious neighborhood is one-of-a-kind. Ideally located between San Clemente and Laguna Beach, The Strand offers an unrivaled lifestyle and location close to the best of Southern California including the Ritz Carlton, Dana Point Harbor, world-class shopping, dining and beaches.

上市日期: 2017年7月13日

MLS ID: NP17156544

联系方式

分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Newport Beach
代理经纪:
Tim Smith Group
(949)717-4711

