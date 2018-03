房产描述

Single Family Detached, Other Style - Maryville, TN Country French Custom Home on completely usable 9.2 Acres! This home offers the finest in construction and finishes. Lovely covered Veranda with stamped concrete flooring for entertaining, Sun Room, Office, 3 Fireplaces, Plantation Shutters, Rutt Handcrafted Cabinetry, Hdwd & Marble Flooring, custom Pediment by North Carolina Craftsman, lower level rec room (w/fireplace). This is a truly loved property awaiting a new family.