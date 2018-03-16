1784 Panay Circle

房产描述

Single level, custom mid-century ranch, a hidden gem behind understated entry in Mesa Verde on a premier cul-de-sac inspired by Eichler & Cliff May architecture. Unique Palm Springs-inspired U-shape with open, flowing floor plan and every main room with doors of glass surrounding large, pool courtyard. An understated entry opens to California Casual luxury and resort-style ambiance. Main home over 4,200 sq ft with 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. Casita permitted living space studio style may qualify as ADU with bath & wet bar over 620 sq ft flex space for guests, extended family, office, workout. Significant remodeling from the studs in 2007 -- walls, new bathrooms, extensive new plumbing and electrical. Expansive kitchen: SS appliances, custom cabinetry, two islands & bar. Almost one-third acre with multiple courtyards, raised bed gardens, fruit trees, mature landscaping and private gate to golf course and lake sunset views. Located close to everything! Five minutes to award-winning SOCO/OC MIX; quick to 405 & 73, South Coast Plaza & Segerstrom Performing Arts, JWA and less than 10 miles to Pacific City or Fashion Island. Even the Chargers' are in South Coast Metro. Mesa Verde Country Club is one of OC's prestigious private equity clubs, an award-winning golf course with social & tennis membership options. Savvy Newport and Huntington Beach home buyers are discovering the area for its quiet, spacious lots and very competitive $ price/square foot with no HOA. APPOINTMENT-ONLY SHOWINGS.