在售 - King, Canada - ¥21,951,789
King, L7B 1B5 - Canada

97 Carmichael Cres

约¥21,951,789
原货币价格 $3,464,832
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (3 全卫, 2 半卫)

房产描述

97 Carmichael Crescent, King City, ON Modern Sophistication And Elegance Has A New Address. This Immaculate Fully Furnished Residence Is Located In Highly Sought After King City. Soaring, Sun Drenched Rooms, Exquisite Millwork, Elegant Details Provide An Inviting Space For Grand Or Casual Entertaining. Extras:Gourmet Kitchen Fit For A Michelin Chef. Open Concept Family Room With Stylish Design, Warmed By Stunning Gas Fireplace. Five Luxurious Bedrooms Each With Private Ensuite. Visit Our Virtual Tour To See More Of This One Of Kind Residence. Brkage Remks:All Appointments Through Listing Agent. Cell Phone Required For All Bookings. No Online Bookings. Please See Attached Form 801 And Schedule B. Offers Emailed To Info@Realestatefinehomes.Com. Please Allow 24Hours Irrevocable.

上市日期: 2017年6月16日

MLS ID: N3838462

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX Hallmark York Group Realty Ltd., Brokerage
代理经纪:
Paul McDonald & Jayrene Thomson
(905)727-1941

