0 South Gate Dr

Vacant Land/Lots - Windsor, CO The Windsor Southgate Pad Sites are 5 separate parcels that can be sold together or separately, please see documents/flyer for price/lot breakdown and please call if you have any questions at all! $4.75-10sq/ft, Zoning general commercial, traffic count=40,000 VPD, Annual RE Taxes $8,686 all lots. Fully developed COM lot near Woodward, Peak Kia, Finish Line Autos, Aims Community College close by. With great access to I-25. Potential office, flex space, auto dealership, retail, convenience store.