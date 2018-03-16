高端地产新闻
在售 - Windsor, CO, United States - ¥90,348,342
Windsor, CO, 80550 - United States

0 South Gate Dr

约¥90,348,342
原货币价格 $14,260,424
土地

详情

  • 51.18
    英亩

房产描述

Vacant Land/Lots - Windsor, CO The Windsor Southgate Pad Sites are 5 separate parcels that can be sold together or separately, please see documents/flyer for price/lot breakdown and please call if you have any questions at all! $4.75-10sq/ft, Zoning general commercial, traffic count=40,000 VPD, Annual RE Taxes $8,686 all lots. Fully developed COM lot near Woodward, Peak Kia, Finish Line Autos, Aims Community College close by. With great access to I-25. Potential office, flex space, auto dealership, retail, convenience store.

上市日期: 2017年2月9日

MLS ID: 810983

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX Eagle Rock
代理经纪:
Ryan Bach
(970)593-0999

周边设施

