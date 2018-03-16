高端地产新闻
在售 - San Clemente, CA, United States - ¥7,571,042
San Clemente, CA, 92673 - United States

6 Zocala

约¥7,571,042
原货币价格 $1,195,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4450
    平方英尺 (0.28 英亩)

房产描述

This Home has great potential! Located in the G... This Home has great potential! Located in the Guard Gated community of Sea Pointe Estates, it features over 4400 sq ft of living space with 5 Bedrooms and 4.5 baths and an attached 4 car garage. Unobstructed views of Forester Ranch and the surrounding Hills. Close to the Association pool and facilities. The perfect opportunity to buy right and make it into what you want. Owner Occupants and Investors are both welcomed to make an offer. This is a short sale and must have Lender approval, and will be sold in its present condition.

上市日期: 2016年11月18日

MLS ID: OC15008617

联系方式

分部：
Conrad & Associates
代理经纪:
Jeremy Conrad
(949)542-8348

