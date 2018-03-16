高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Windsor, CO, United States - ¥182,376,005
免费询盘

Windsor, CO, 80528 - United States

0 Royal Vista Cir

约¥182,376,005
原货币价格 $28,785,909
土地

详情

  • 113.0
    英亩

房产描述

Vacant Land/Lots - Windsor, CO Development opportunity located in Northern CO. 3 parcels, totaling approx 113 acres, more/less. I25 Frontage, high traffic counts, & exposure. CAC Overlay District allows for offices, drive-thru/fast food resteraunts, fuel/convenience stores, grocery/supermarket, health club, lodging, mixed use res, apartments, multi-fam mixed use, retail. Located near future 90 acre project, "Brands @ the Ranch" proposed to offer movie theatre, restaurants, shopping center, multi-family housing, & water park.

上市日期: 2016年7月22日

MLS ID: 798047

联系方式

分部：
The Group Inc. Real Estate
代理经纪:
Craig Hau
(970)222-0077

联系方式

分部：
The Group Inc. Real Estate
代理经纪:
Craig Hau
(970)222-0077

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_