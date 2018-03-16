0 Royal Vista Cir

房产描述

Vacant Land/Lots - Windsor, CO Development opportunity located in Northern CO. 3 parcels, totaling approx 113 acres, more/less. I25 Frontage, high traffic counts, & exposure. CAC Overlay District allows for offices, drive-thru/fast food resteraunts, fuel/convenience stores, grocery/supermarket, health club, lodging, mixed use res, apartments, multi-fam mixed use, retail. Located near future 90 acre project, "Brands @ the Ranch" proposed to offer movie theatre, restaurants, shopping center, multi-family housing, & water park.