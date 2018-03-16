高端地产新闻
在售 - Mead, CO, United States - ¥25,263,338
Mead, CO, 80542 - United States

0 Pacific Cir

约¥25,263,338
原货币价格 $3,987,521
土地

详情

  • 22.78
    英亩

房产描述

Vacant Land/Lots - Mead, CO These 12 "Highway Commercial Lots" lie on the SE corner of I-25 and CO Hwy 66, with Interstate Highway exposure. Lots 1 and 10 are sold & Lot 12 is sold to a National Retail User. Lot 1 contains a new "Kum & Go" convenience store / gas station and lot 10 will contain a Veterinarian Clinic. The lots have the majority of the infrastructure installed for the majority of the lots along the new Frontage Road, and the balance will be installed prior to closing on the Pacific Circle lots.

上市日期: 2015年5月1日

MLS ID: 708840

联系方式

分部：
The Group Inc. Real Estate
代理经纪:
Craig Hau
(970)222-0077

