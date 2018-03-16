13907 Sweetwoods Hollow Dr

Sweeping views of the golf course and 14th green, this estate is tucked away on 4.15 acres and exclusively designed by architect Bill Efferson. The master suite is perfectly crafted with a unique custom designed closet making this space extremely elegant and functional. The chef designed kitchens make this home perfect for entertaining along with the special built-ins throughout the home. Additional select amenities include: Sub-zero Wine Cooler - 132 bottle 2 zone, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf - 6 burner gas stove, Wolf double oven, custom made copper hood, exposed brick walls and beams, 12-inch plank reclaimed wood floors, and triple layered slate roof, outdoor kitchen with pool, home hard wired for generator and much more (SEE DOCUMENTS). Built-in wet bar includes custom liquor drawers, with plenty of storage for bar accessories. The home theatre offers a multi-level step-down for two rows of theatre seats. It has a control room and storage closet behind the television screening area for easy equipment access. There is a perfect walk-in butlers pantry, laundry/mudroom, home office with custom built-ins and much, much more. Upstairs includes a kitchenette, with sitting area, a second home office, library, two oversized bedrooms with full baths and custom built-ins. Second-floor porches on the front and back of the house, all with amazing views. Located on a private quiet street. Hurry, 13907 Sweetwoods Hollow Drive will MOVE You!

