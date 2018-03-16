高端地产新闻
Eatonton, GA, United States - ¥10,764,184
Eatonton, GA, 31024 - United States

111 Chehaw Court

约¥10,764,184
原货币价格 $1,699,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5400
    平方英尺

房产描述

LAKE OCONEE LUXURY LAKEFRONT HOME IN CUSCOWILLA! Exceptional lakefront property on one of the largest lots in Cuscowilla with sweeping southern exposure main lake views and max dock. Superbly built 4 bedroom home (all with lake views), detached 3 car garage, plantation style covered front porch, open floor plan, Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors, beautiful 2nd floor office with vaulted ceiling and incredible lake view, large master bedroom suite with sunroom, finished walk-out terrace level with wet bar and fireplace, plus lots of covered deck and patio space to soak up Lake Oconee. Home was built with superior attention to detail and lots of upgrades such as spray foam insulation and sound proof walls and flooring. Come see and fall in love with one of the nicest homes on the lake!
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 48932

联系方式

经纪公司：
Kim and Lin Logan Real Estate
代理经纪:
Kim & Lin Logan Team
(706)454-1621

