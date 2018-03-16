5862 Compass Ct

This 2-story mansion with private elevator is located in the exclusive Harbour Preserve of Cape Harbour with over 4,000 sqft inside. Luxurious living at its finest. 2 Grande Master Suites, one on each level, with seating area, coffee station and fridge, large custom build out walk-in closets and marvelous master bathrooms -everything times 2! The master bath on the first floor has a huge round jetted tub, walk-in shower 2 vanities, 2 water closets. Upstairs jetted tub, 2 walk-in showers, 2 toilets, 2 vanities, atelier with balcony to the front another large balcony that overlooks the pool and preserves. All showers have multiple shower heads, only granite slabs. More features than can be listed. 2-story foyer with fireplace ( electric now but originally wood burning can be easily converted back), large den, formal dining with multiple ceiling trays and indirect lighting, art wine feature, large open kitchen with island and bar, family room with media wall, 90 degree sliders that vanish in doubled walls, stone floors. Amazing outdoor kitchen with bar, large resort style pool, outdoor tiki bar, composite dock, 16k lbs boat lift, guest suite, garage with AC and humidifier.

Additional Property Details