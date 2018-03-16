高端地产新闻
在售 - Westport, CT, United States - ¥15,807,322
免费询盘

Westport, CT, 06880 - United States

144 Old Rd

约¥15,807,322
原货币价格 $2,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 6590
    平方英尺

房产描述

Come home to perfection in this new, custom-designed traditional modern home in Westports coveted Hunt Club neighborhood. Privacy abounds in this thoughtfully crafted, sun-filled home with spacious indoor/outdoor spaces that offer a front-row seat to the splendor of the seasons. A welcoming, expansive kitchen & family room, well-appointed amenities throughout, decks, a pool and pool house make this a retreat ideal for relaxing after a busy day and entertaining family&friends. Built with the most energy efficient materials & systems, energy costs are exceptionally low. A truly modern oasis ideally located close to train, beach, shopping & schools.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 170032262

联系方式

经纪公司：
William Raveis - Westport
代理经纪:
Michelle & Company
(203)454-4663

