在售 - Wilmette, United States - ¥8,229,944
Wilmette, 60091 - United States

124 Laurel Ave

约¥8,229,944
原货币价格 $1,299,000

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 4053
    平方英尺

房产描述

BANK OWNED! East Wilmette at prestigious location within a few blocks of Central/St. Francis Elementary Schools & the Purple Line at Linden. Spacious and contemporary 6-Bedrooms, 4.2 Bathrooms with 6th bedroom in basement. Main level large master suit! 2-Mud rooms front & back of the house each with a powder room & a set of closets! Wonderful floor plan, main level family room with granite facing fire place, wet bar with French door leading to a private large deck! Hardwood floors, tiles, & carpets. Huge full finished basement providing high ceilings, large recreation room, exercise room, and storage room. Large back yard with mini Golf space. Walking distance to Lake Michigan, Gilson Beach, Maple Park, shops, restaurants, and schools. Close to everything! Large deck for entertainment with private fenced back yard. 2-Car garage.

上市日期: 2017年10月31日

MLS ID: 09791257

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Affiliated
代理经纪:
Daniel Kruse
8476771200

