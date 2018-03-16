高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Middletown, United States - ¥8,235,646
Middletown, 07748 - United States

86 Tulip Lane

约¥8,235,646
原货币价格 $1,299,900
独立家庭住宅

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (3 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 5248
    平方英尺

Nestled at a perfect elevation above the southern shore of the famed Navesink River, the opportunity has presented itself to secure a sheltered and secluded waterfront compound sprawled over nearly 2.5 acres, just blocks away from the finest of downtown Red Bank. Enveloped by mature trees and meticulous landscape architecture, a four bedroom, five bathroom custom estate serves as the centerpiece. Welcoming foyer introduces an elegant interior with window-lined southern walls, crafted to capture coveted water views from nearly every room. Open floor plan living room with powder room opens to raised sitting/sun room, boasting spectacular river vistas. Expansive eat-in chef's kitchen equipped with center island, Viking and Subzero appliances leads to formal dining room

MLS ID: 21744183

分部：
RE/MAX REAL ESTATE LEADERS
代理经纪:
Christopher Walsh
(732) 309-5502

