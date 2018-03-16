高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Glendale, United States - ¥8,179,259
免费询盘

Glendale, 85308 - United States

21680 N 56th Avenue

约¥8,179,259
原货币价格 $1,291,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5531
    平方英尺 (0.33 英亩)

房产描述

This is that rare custom luxury home in Arrowhead Lakes that you have been waiting for. Over 5500 sf, this home has all the ''must haves'' and is situated on that coveted long lake water and mountain views on the highly desirable Great Falls Lake. Over $250K was spent in the lavish backyard resort with a custom waterfall/slide into the pool and gazebo with high end built in swivel chairs surrounding the fire pit for optimum viewing and comfort. Inside you will find a gourmet kitchen, a 600 bottle wine room, a true custom home theater with seating and full size projection screen. There is also an upstairs guest quarters with full bath and separate den overlooking the lake. Comparable home in Arrowhead Lakes recently sold for 1.5M. This home is a jewel!

MLS ID: 5691305

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX RIGHT CHOICE
代理经纪:
Karen Ortega Matson
(602) 930-9362

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX RIGHT CHOICE
代理经纪:
Karen Ortega Matson
(602) 930-9362

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_