2489 Eva Circle

Welcome to the WOW in Forest Highlands. This custom home on .87 Acres of tall pines has magnificent views of the 4th and 5th fairway of the Canyon Course. The 4th hole is a world renowned signature destination! Enjoy the open concept and modern feel of this custom design with a gorgeous, open greatroom, vaulted ceilings, a wall of windows and the floor to ceiling rock fireplace The Chef's kitchen and entertaining area offer beautiful cabinetry, granite counters, AGA kitchen cooker, double ovens, kitchen island, wine cooler and walk in pantry. This home is perfect as a family retreat with enough space for multi generations, and for friends and guests who share your love for Forest Highlands.