在售 - Wellington, FL, United States - ¥12,031,304
免费询盘

Wellington, FL, 33414 - United States

1322 Clydesdale Avenue

约¥12,031,304
原货币价格 $1,899,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6790
    平方英尺 (127631.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Spacious Equestrian Estate Home with attention to detail. The finest European drapery fabrics and wall coverings were selected to make a stunning statement. Rare crystal chandaliers and attention to detail make this home truly unique. This home has been meticulously maintained and can easily be transformed to meet your specific style. This is an ideal home for an intimate dinner party or for entertaining large groups. Enjoy the formal dining room or casual al fresco dining poolside. The nearly 3 acres of peaceful gardens can easily be converted to your personal equestrian oasis. There is plenty of room for a ring paddocks and barn. Come see this tropical paradise and imagine the possibilities. Location quality and attention to detail is available for you and your horses!

MLS ID: RX-10384234

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
John Greene
561.653.6195

